Delhi's AQI improves to 299 as winds clear post-Diwali pollution
India
Good news: Delhi's air quality got a boost on Tuesday, moving up from very poor to just poor as stronger winds helped clear out some of the post-Diwali pollution.
The city's AQI dropped to 299 from Monday's 376, showing just how much weather can make a difference.
Delhi reports 23 stations very poor
Even with the overall improvement, 23 out of 57 monitoring stations, such as Pusa Road and Chandni Chowk, still reported very poor air.
With foggy weather and temperatures ranging from 15.7 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 28 Celsius later, it's clear that while wind helps, Delhi still has work to do on its pollution problem.