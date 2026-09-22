Delhi's AQI jumps to 169 as monsoon recedes, IMD says
Delhi's air just got a lot less breathable. Monday's AQI jumped to 169, pushing the city into the higher end of the moderate pollution zone.
Blame it on dry weather and barely-there winds.
The IMD says the monsoon is on its way out in the next couple of days, so don't expect any rain to clear things up soon.
Siri Fort, Chandni Chowk AQI 221
Some areas like Siri Fort and Chandni Chowk are feeling it even more, with AQI levels spiking to 221.
Temperatures hit a sweaty 35.6 Celsius, but the minimum temperature should cool down to around 22 to 23 Celsius by this weekend.
Over the past month, Delhi enjoyed cleaner air thanks to rainfall: 12 satisfactory days this month alone!
With the monsoon also retreating from Haryana and Punjab, expect weather changes across neighboring states too.