Delhi's AQI jumps to 169 as monsoon recedes, IMD says

Some areas like Siri Fort and Chandni Chowk are feeling it even more, with AQI levels spiking to 221.

Temperatures hit a sweaty 35.6 Celsius, but the minimum temperature should cool down to around 22 to 23 Celsius by this weekend.

Over the past month, Delhi enjoyed cleaner air thanks to rainfall: 12 satisfactory days this month alone!

With the monsoon also retreating from Haryana and Punjab, expect weather changes across neighboring states too.