Delhi's big EV push: 7,000 new chargers coming in 2026
Delhi is stepping up its electric vehicle game this year—expect 7,000 new charging points and 100 battery swapping stations across the city.
It's all about making EVs easier for everyone and cutting down on pollution.
What's changing for EV users?
Right now, Delhi has just under 9,000 charging spots but needs way more.
The plan is to hit over 16,000 by the end of this year with steady rollouts each quarter.
Metro stations will see more chargers too, so finding a spot should get much easier.
The bigger picture
This is part of Delhi's long-term goal to increase the share of new vehicles that are electric.
With mobile apps and live charger-availability features expected nationally and measures to support battery swapping under planned schemes, it looks like going electric in Delhi is about to get a whole lot smoother.