Next Article
Delhi's cold wave: Aya Nagar shivers at 2.9°C
India
Delhi is freezing right now, with temperatures dropping below 4°C in several areas.
Aya Nagar hit the lowest at 2.9°C, while Palam and the Ridge weren't far behind.
Even Safdarjung saw a chilly 4.8°C on Sunday morning—if you've been layering up, you're definitely not alone.
More cold and fog ahead, says IMD
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday, warning that the cold wave isn't letting up just yet.
Expect more foggy mornings and daytime highs staying lower than usual (Palam only reached 16.2°C).
The weather department says things could get even colder over the next day or so, so keep those sweaters handy!
This unusual chill is part of a bigger weather pattern hitting much of North India this winter.