Delhi's cold wave: Aya Nagar shivers at 2.9°C

More cold and fog ahead, says IMD

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday, warning that the cold wave isn't letting up just yet.

Expect more foggy mornings and daytime highs staying lower than usual (Palam only reached 16.2°C).

The weather department says things could get even colder over the next day or so, so keep those sweaters handy!

This unusual chill is part of a bigger weather pattern hitting much of North India this winter.