Delhi's cold wave sticks around, but air quality sees slight boost
Delhi woke up to another freezing morning, with temperatures dipping as low as 4.8°C and fog making things extra chilly.
Saturday was even colder at 4.2°C—definitely sweater weather!
The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for cold wave conditions, so expect more cold mornings and patchy fog across Delhi and nearby regions.
Why does it matter?
The combo of low temps, fog, and pollution is making daily life tougher—think slower commutes and bundled-up mornings.
While Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) has improved a bit to the 'poor' range (around 290-295), some areas like Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri are still stuck in the 'very poor' zone.
Even flights at IGI Airport are on alert for low visibility—so if you're traveling, double-check your flight status just in case!