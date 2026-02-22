Delhi's February weather is unseasonably warm
India
Delhi's getting a little toastier this week.
According to the IMD, Sunday started off at 15°C and should hit around 28°C by afternoon—already warmer than usual for February.
Saturday was even hotter, clocking in at 28.1°C, which is above the city's normal.
Daytime highs will hover near 30degC
The IMD says daytime highs will hover near 30°C from February 23-25, with nights staying mild at about 15-16°C.
Expect some early morning mist but no major weather alerts.
By midweek, it could heat up even more—think 31°C on February 26 and possibly reaching a summery around 32°C on February 27.