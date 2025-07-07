Delhi's fuel ban temporarily suspended: Reclaiming seized or sold vehicles

TL;DR

What to do if your vehicle gets flagged

If your vehicle was caught in this, you can check its status on the Delhi Transport Department website.

To get it back, you'll need to show ownership proof, clear any fines, and pass an emissions test.

There's an appeals process if you think your vehicle was wrongly flagged; vintage or retrofitted rides get a pass.

If your car meets the rules, you might be able to re-register—or join a scrapping program for some cash back.

Delhi to boost checks on pollution certificates

Even with this pause, Delhi isn't backing off its fight against pollution.

The plan is to boost checks on pollution certificates and keep residents in the loop—aiming for cleaner air without making life harder or pushing people into shady workarounds.