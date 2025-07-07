Delhi's fuel ban temporarily suspended: Reclaiming seized or sold vehicles
Delhi's recent rule stopping fuel stations from refueling diesel cars over 10 years old and petrol cars over 15 years old has been put on hold.
Why? Tech hiccups: the city's number plate recognition system isn't fully working, some cameras are glitchy, and databases with neighboring states aren't syncing—making enforcement tricky and risking people just filling up across state lines.
What to do if your vehicle gets flagged
If your vehicle was caught in this, you can check its status on the Delhi Transport Department website.
To get it back, you'll need to show ownership proof, clear any fines, and pass an emissions test.
There's an appeals process if you think your vehicle was wrongly flagged; vintage or retrofitted rides get a pass.
If your car meets the rules, you might be able to re-register—or join a scrapping program for some cash back.
Delhi to boost checks on pollution certificates
Even with this pause, Delhi isn't backing off its fight against pollution.
The plan is to boost checks on pollution certificates and keep residents in the loop—aiming for cleaner air without making life harder or pushing people into shady workarounds.