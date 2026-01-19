Delhi's getting a Kashmiri-style houseboat on the Yamuna

What makes this houseboat special?

The design is all about Kashmiri vibes: think carved cedar wood, deodar timber base, Persian arches, jaali work, and sash windows—primarily wood-based, though the plinth will be concrete and the superstructure will include structural steel.

Inside, there'll be a meeting room for up to 20 people, a dining area with pantry, lounge space, gallery decks, and even toilets.

The DDA wants it ready within six months of picking a builder.