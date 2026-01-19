Delhi's getting a Kashmiri-style houseboat on the Yamuna
Soon, Delhi will have its own Kashmiri-inspired houseboat convention center at Baansera Park on the Yamuna.
This 60-foot-long, 9-meter-high wooden structure—costing ₹4 crore—is part of a big riverfront makeover led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
It'll be fixed in place near the park's eatery and is designed to last for 50 years.
What makes this houseboat special?
The design is all about Kashmiri vibes: think carved cedar wood, deodar timber base, Persian arches, jaali work, and sash windows—primarily wood-based, though the plinth will be concrete and the superstructure will include structural steel.
Inside, there'll be a meeting room for up to 20 people, a dining area with pantry, lounge space, gallery decks, and even toilets.
The DDA wants it ready within six months of picking a builder.
Why should you care?
Baansera Park has already gone from waste dump to green hotspot with bamboo groves and turmeric plots.
This houseboat adds serious cultural flair and is described as featuring eco-friendly craftsmanship—making the Yamuna riverfront somewhere you might actually want to hang out.