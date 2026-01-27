Delhi's got traffic restrictions for Beating Retreat rehearsal—here's what you need to know
Heads up if you're in central Delhi this Tuesday (Jan 27)!
From 4:00pm to 6:00pm several roads will be closed for the Beating Retreat rehearsal at Vijay Chowk.
It's all about making space for the parade practice and keeping things safe.
Which roads are off-limits?
Vijay Chowk is completely shut to regular traffic, along with stretches like Raisina Road (Krishi Bhawan roundabout to Vijay Chowk), Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Masjid roundabouts toward Vijay Chowk, and Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and Rafi Marg crossing.
How do you get around?
To dodge the jams, use routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-point, Safdarjung Road via Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road or Minto Road.
Plan ahead and keep an eye on Delhi Traffic Police updates online—they'll help you steer clear of surprises.