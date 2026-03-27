Delhi's IARI moves undergraduates and 1st-year postgrads online April 6

IARI 1st-year students study from home

If you are an undergraduate or in your first year of a master's or Ph.D. at IARI, you will be studying from home for now.

Senior students in master's, M.Tech., and Ph.D. programs will still have in-person classes.

Faculty are working on practical session plans for everyone moving online.

The decision came after talks with student representatives and follows ICAR guidelines.