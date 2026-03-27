Delhi's IARI moves undergraduates and 1st-year postgrads online April 6
Thanks to a fuel shortage caused by the U.S.-Iran conflict, Delhi's Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) will conduct online classes from April 6, 2026 for undergraduate, first-year Master's and first-year PhD students; second-year and later Masters/MTech and PhD batches will continue in person.
Nearly 2,200 undergraduate and first-year postgraduate students have been told to head home since hostel messes cannot operate due to the energy shortage.
IARI 1st-year students study from home
If you are an undergraduate or in your first year of a master's or Ph.D. at IARI, you will be studying from home for now.
Senior students in master's, M.Tech., and Ph.D. programs will still have in-person classes.
Faculty are working on practical session plans for everyone moving online.
The decision came after talks with student representatives and follows ICAR guidelines.