Delhi's iconic clubs fight eviction, gymkhana faces ₹48cr dues
India
Three iconic Delhi clubs, the Gymkhana Club, Indian Polo Association (IPA), and Delhi Race Club, are pushing back against government orders to leave their historic grounds.
The Gymkhana Club was told to vacate its 27.3-acre premises citing the need to strengthen and secure defense infrastructure, while a rent hike left it with dues of nearly ₹48 crore.
IPA and Race Club secure stays
The Gymkhana Club says the eviction process wasn't fair and that finances are tight; the High Court asked it to negotiate with officials.
IPA argued its lease should last until 2030, but an Estate Officer disagreed and ordered eviction anyway.
Both IPA and the Race Club managed to get temporary stays from the court, so for now, they're holding on, waiting for a final decision.