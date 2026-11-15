Delhi's India Biennale opens December 4 with Purana Qila hub

With the theme Tat Tvam Asi (drawn from the Upanishads), the Biennale will showcase creative work from 12 countries and every Indian cultural zone.

Big names like Vedanta and Aditya Birla Group are backing it, along with partners like NMACC and Delhi Metro. Ticket sales (plus food and merchandise) will fund a Biennale Fund and support revenue recipients like the Archaeological Survey of India.

Discounted passes mean more people can join in, making art accessible while celebrating India's heritage in a fresh way.