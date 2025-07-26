Next Article
Delhi's July heat is back—IMD predicts rain on Sunday
Delhi's July heat is in full swing—Saturday saw temps reach 36.8°C, two notches above the season's average.
But don't stash your umbrellas just yet: IMD says rain and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday.
Why you should check weather updates
July in Delhi is basically a weather rollercoaster—think sticky heat one minute, sudden downpours the next.
Knowing what's coming helps you plan your day, whether you're heading out with friends or just trying to stay cool and dry.