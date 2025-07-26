Rajasthan school tragedy: Families get ₹10L each, jobs for kin
A devastating roof collapse at Piplodi Primary School in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Saturday took the lives of seven children and left several others injured.
The state government has offered ₹10 lakh to each affected family, plus a contractual job for one family member.
The tragedy has deeply shaken local communities, with condolence meetings held in nearby villages.
Activists say steps are too little, too late
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has ordered the formation of a permanent committee to review the safety of government schools and set aside funds to fix old buildings.
Still, activists and political leaders are calling these steps too little, too late—demanding real accountability and urgent improvements, especially in schools serving tribal areas.
This incident is sparking bigger conversations about student safety across Rajasthan.