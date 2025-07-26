Next Article
Homegrown tech behind successful Operation Sindoor, says PM Modi
PM Modi credited India's homegrown defense tech for the success of Operation Sindoor, launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 civilians.
The mission targeted nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, using advanced drones, cruise missiles, and precision artillery.
Everything from planning to execution powered by locally made gear
Operation Sindoor showed how far India's defense technology has come—everything from planning to execution was powered by locally made gear.
Even when Pakistan fired back with drones and missiles, India's air defense handled it smoothly.
The operation boosted confidence in Indian-made weapons and highlighted a careful approach: protecting the country without letting things spiral into bigger conflict.