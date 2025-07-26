Next Article
Coastal AP to see dry spell from July 28
After days of steady showers, coastal Andhra Pradesh is set for a dry spell from July 28 to August 2.
Paderu just saw a hefty 70mm of rain on July 26, but most places got less than 50mm.
The state disaster authority is urging people in low-lying areas near the Krishna, Godavari, and Tungabhadra rivers to stay alert.
Flood risks will drop—good news for anyone tired of soggy
With only light to moderate rain expected on July 27 in a few districts and mostly dry weather after that, flood risks will drop—good news for anyone tired of soggy days.
Still, sudden thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds could pop up, so river safety and storm awareness are key.
This shift also affects farmers who rely on regular rainfall for their crops.