Next Article
IPL celebration stampede: Missing girl's family alleges theft at mortuary
After the tragic stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB IPL victory celebration, 13-year-old Divyanshi B S was found to be missing gold jewelry worth ₹1 lakh.
Her mother, Ashwini Shivakumar, has filed a police complaint about the valuables disappearing while Divyanshi's body was at Bowring Hospital mortuary.
Official report on stampede incident
Divyanshi's family suspects negligence at the mortuary, raising tough questions about how victims are treated in such situations.
Meanwhile, an official report found that poor crowd management and lack of security made the stadium unsafe for big events.
In response, police are still investigating both the jewelry theft and overall event safety.