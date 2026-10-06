Delhi's 'No PUCC, No Fuel' rollout hampered by technical issues
India
Delhi's new "No PUCC, No Fuel" rule, meant to cut down on vehicle pollution by refusing fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate, has hit some bumps.
Since its launch, technical problems and confusion among gas station staff have made the rollout rocky.
Delhi stations' systems failing, staff unclear
About 500 gas stations use cameras and announcement systems to spot vehicles without PUCCs, but many setups aren't working right.
Some announcement systems are broken or under repair, and cameras aren't always aligned.
On top of that, some gas station staff aren't clear on how or when to deny fuel, leading to mixed results.
The Delhi government has directed officials to enforce the drive in "mission mode" to curb vehicular pollution.