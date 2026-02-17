Delhi's old vehicle scrappage drive begins: What to do now
After notices were issued in mid-February, Delhi will begin seizing and scrapping old vehicles—specifically diesel vehicles over 10 years old, petrol vehicles over 15 years, and any that don't meet BS-IV emission norms.
The Transport Department is using tech like number plate cameras to spot these vehicles on the road or parked in public spaces.
Things to remember
If you own an older vehicle in Delhi, you'll need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to move it out of the NCR.
Separately, ELVs found plying or parked in public places face steep fines: ₹10,000 for cars and ₹5,000 for bikes or scooters (plus towing fees).
NOCs also let you re-register your vehicle in select districts across states like Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, UP, and West Bengal.
This crackdown is all about cutting down air pollution in the city.