Delhi's old vehicle scrappage drive begins: What to do now

Things to remember

If you own an older vehicle in Delhi, you'll need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to move it out of the NCR.

Separately, ELVs found plying or parked in public places face steep fines: ₹10,000 for cars and ₹5,000 for bikes or scooters (plus towing fees).

NOCs also let you re-register your vehicle in select districts across states like Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, UP, and West Bengal.

This crackdown is all about cutting down air pollution in the city.