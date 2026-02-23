Delhi's 'Rah-Veer' scheme to reward good samaritans: All you need
Delhi has decided to implement the "Rah-Veer" scheme, where you can get ₹25,000 and a certificate for helping seriously injured road accident victims reach the hospital within the crucial first hour.
The idea is simple: save lives, get recognized.
No legal trouble worries
A lot of people hesitate to help accident victims because they worry about legal trouble.
"Rah-Veer" wants to change that by rewarding good samaritans—no matter how many people you help in one incident, there's a ₹25K cap.
Plus, every year 10 standout helpers across India will score a national award of ₹1 lakh.
How to claim the reward?
If you help out, your claim gets checked by a committee (think district officials and doctors).
Once approved, your reward lands straight in your bank account through an easy online process.