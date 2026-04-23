Delhi's Rohini packed for 'Mahashivapurana Katha' led by Pradeep Mishra

Roads around Delhi's Madhuban Chowk gridlocked

The massive turnout didn't just slow down metros: roads around Madhuban Chowk were gridlocked for around 2km, with footpaths overflowing too.

Traffic police said they were looking to divert traffic, but Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) kept quiet about the situation.

Local resident Poonam Devi shared how tough it was just getting around.

Notably, this isn't new: Mishra's events have caused similar chaos before, including a stampede in Rajasthan last year and week-long diversions in Pune earlier this year.