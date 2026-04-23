Delhi's Rohini packed for 'Mahashivapurana Katha' led by Pradeep Mishra
Delhi's Rohini area was packed on Thursday, April 23, 2026 as crowds gathered for the Mahashivapurana Katha event led by preacher Pradeep Mishra.
The crowds were so huge that several metro stations had to restrict entry, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) teams stepped in to manage the rush.
People were asked to wait outside as things got super congested inside the stations.
Roads around Delhi's Madhuban Chowk gridlocked
The massive turnout didn't just slow down metros: roads around Madhuban Chowk were gridlocked for around 2km, with footpaths overflowing too.
Traffic police said they were looking to divert traffic, but Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) kept quiet about the situation.
Local resident Poonam Devi shared how tough it was just getting around.
Notably, this isn't new: Mishra's events have caused similar chaos before, including a stampede in Rajasthan last year and week-long diversions in Pune earlier this year.