Delhi's Sadar Bazaar tailor Maqsood arrested after alleged sexual assault
India
In North Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a tailor named Maqsood, who's been working in the area for years.
The incident happened late at night on September 16.
Police arrested Maqsood the same night after getting a call about what happened.
Girl lured and threatened with scissors
The girl had gone out around 11pm to buy stationery when she was reportedly lured into the shop, threatened with scissors, and assaulted.
A neighbor spotted her and alerted her mother.
Police are investigating the allegations, and further proceedings are underway.