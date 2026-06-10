Delhi's Saheli program sees transgender applicants denied at most centers
Delhi rolled out its Saheli program this year to give free bus rides to women and transgender people, but things aren't going as planned.
Many transgender applicants are being turned away or told they are not eligible, even though the rules say they are.
At four of the five centers visited, officials either refuse the cards or insist only women qualify.
DTC confirms transgender inclusion, staff confusion
The confusion comes from unclear instructions. Some staff won't accept Aadhaar cards listing transgender as gender, so Vishakha ends up with a regular blue card that doesn't get them free rides, while Bobby is sent to the queue for blue cards.
A DTC official confirmed transgender people should be included, but until these mix-ups get fixed, many are missing out on a benefit meant for them.