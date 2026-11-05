Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse killed 7, lacked official clearances
India
A building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on September 6, taking seven lives.
Turns out, the place didn't have any official building plan or completion certificate: basically, it wasn't cleared by the authorities.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also said they hadn't received any complaints about illegal construction or safety issues before things went wrong.
Delhi Police charged 6 over collapse
Delhi Police has charged six people, including the owner Hari Ram Gupta, with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, pointing to serious negligence.
Meanwhile, each victim's family will receive ₹10 lakh as compensation for their loss.