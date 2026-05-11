Delhi's 'Traffic Prahari' logs over 125,000 violations since January
India
Delhi's 'Traffic Prahari' app has received more than 125,000 traffic violations just since January: most for riding without helmets (over 60,000) and driving on the wrong side (34,000+).
Other common issues? Faulty number plates, crossing stop lines, and triple riding on bikes.
'Traffic Prahari' exceeds 1 million users
The app makes it easy for anyone to snap a pic or video of a violation and send it straight to the traffic police.
With over 1 million users now, it's clear people want safer roads. Some users say responses are slow or their reports get rejected with no explanation.
Meanwhile, officials are stepping up checks for helmet use and wrong-side driving.
The message from Delhi's lieutenant governor: follow the rules so everyone gets home safe.