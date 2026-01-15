Delhi's vehicle numbers hit new highs in 2024-25 (year ending March 2025)

Public transport still keeps Delhi moving

Even with so many new vehicles, public transport is far from empty. DIMTS and DTC busses together carried crores of passengers last year, while the Metro saw an average of over 63 lakh daily journeys across its network.

Despite these options, Delhi has about 750 vehicles for every 1,000 people, behind Chandigarh which leads with about 800 vehicles per 1,000 people—a clear sign that better urban mobility solutions are needed to keep the city moving.