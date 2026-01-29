Delhi's weather: Colder days, rain, and fog ahead
India
Delhi just had a chilly Thursday with temperatures dropping to 17.9°C—well below normal for this time of year.
The IMD says things aren't warming up soon: expect light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from January 31 to February 2.
Why does it matter?
If you're heading out, brace for even colder mornings—lows could hit around 7°C on Saturday.
Saturday might start off foggy before turning cloudy.
Plus, all this wild weather has pushed Delhi's air quality into the "very poor" zone lately, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on the AQI if you're sensitive or planning outdoor activities.