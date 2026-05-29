'Pronounce bail orders in one day': SC tells high courts 

The Supreme Court has issued a set of binding directions to high courts to ensure timely delivery of judgments in reserved matters. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi has set a three-month time limit for delivering such judgments. The court also emphasized that bail applications should be heard and orders pronounced on the same day, with reserved decisions being pronounced and uploaded the next day.

Undertrials Undertrial inmates must be released on same day as bail Bail orders must be promptly reported to jail authorities on the same day they are issued. 4 Undertrial inmates must be released on the same day that their bail is granted, or no later than the next day, the top court said. Furthermore, the trial court shall notify the appropriate High Court of compliance in such cases.

Guidelines Bench may be changed if judgment not delivered in time The new guidelines also state that if a reserved judgment isn't delivered within three months, it should be placed before the Chief Justice for further orders. If not delivered within two more weeks, the case may be assigned to another bench. Further, if a reasoned judgment is not uploaded within 30 days of pronouncement, the matter can also be assigned to another bench.

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Case background Petition on delayed judgments in criminal appeals The issue of delayed judgments came to light when a petition was filed against the Jharkhand High Court for not pronouncing judgments in certain criminal appeals. The petitioners, four convicts from Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, alleged that their criminal appeals, reserved by the Jharkhand High Court in 2022, remained pending for two to three years without judgment. They argued that their right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 was violated due to these delays.

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