Delivery worker filmed urinating in Akshay Co-operative Housing Society elevator
India
A delivery worker was filmed on CCTV urinating in the elevator of Akshay Co-operative Housing Society in Mumbai.
Residents first noticed a strong smell and, after checking the footage, realized what had happened, leaving them pretty shocked.
Zomato removes worker, police complaint filed
The video quickly made its way to social media, prompting Zomato to remove the worker from its platform.
Residents pushed for stricter action and filed a police complaint, saying better checks are needed for delivery staff to keep communities safe.
Attempts to contact the worker failed as his phone number didn't work.