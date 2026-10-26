Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify, hit Andhra Pradesh
Heads up: a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday and later into a very severe cyclonic storm, is on track to hit Andhra Pradesh by Wednesday (October 28).
The IMD says coastal Andhra Pradesh could receive extremely heavy rainfall on October 27 and 28, while Odisha is likely to see extremely heavy rain at isolated places on October 28.
Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are also in for some downpours.
Fishermen warned, flash floods, western disturbance
Fishermen have been warned to stay away from the Bay of Bengal for now. There is also a risk of flash floods in South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu over the next day.
Meanwhile, most of north, central, and western India will stay dry, though a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from the night of October 27.