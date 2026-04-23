Despite global oil volatility, petrol unchanged in major Indian cities

Analysts warn ₹25-28 per liter hike

Here's where prices stand:

Delhi's petrol is ₹94.77 per liter and diesel is ₹87.67 per liter;

Mumbai's higher at ₹103.50 per liter for petrol and ₹90.01 per liter for diesel;

Bengaluru sits at about ₹102.92 per liter/₹90.99 per liter;

Kolkata tops out at ₹105.41 per liter/₹93.50 per liter;

Chennai is around ₹101.06 per liter/₹92.38 per liter (petrol/diesel).

But heads up, analysts say a major price hike of ₹25 to ₹28 per liter could hit after assembly elections, since current stability may just be temporary relief before international costs catch up to us all.