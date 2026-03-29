Despite judicial review, software glitch omits 15L West Bengal voters
A software hiccup has left about 15 lakh voters missing from West Bengal's latest electoral rolls.
Even after a massive review where over 700 judicial officers cleared 37 lakh voter cases, only 22 lakh names appeared across two supplementary electoral rolls — about 10 lakh in the first list and 12 lakh in the second.
The Election Commission says it is now posting daily updates to sort things out.
Late e-signature update caused omissions
Turns out, the problem came from a late update: an e-signature feature was added to the system after many cases had already been processed.
Because those earlier approvals did not have e-signatures, those names were left out.
The EC says these cases will go back to judicial officers for proper sign-off before being added, but it may take some extra time for everyone's name to show up on the rolls.