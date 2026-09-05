Bihar floods: Ganga crosses record water level, 10 lakh affected
What's the story
Bihar is reeling under severe floods, affecting over 10 lakh people across 11 districts. The state has been hit by heavy rainfall and swollen rivers, submerging homes, roads, markets and farmland. According to a report by India Today, families in Begusarai and Vaishali have been forced to evacuate using boats as the situation worsens.
Rising waters
Ganga crosses previous highest flood level
The Ganga river crossed its previous highest flood level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna on Saturday.
The water level rose by 10cm in just four hours, reaching 50.53 meters, one centimeter above the previous record of 50.52 meters set on August 21, 2016.
The Water Resources Department has warned that the river could rise further to 50.62 meters by Sunday morning, increasing flooding risks for low-lying areas of Patna.
Impacted regions
Rivers flowing above danger mark
The State Disaster Management Department said around 10.26 lakh people across 50 blocks and 201 gram panchayats have been affected by the floods.
The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar and Araria.
Several rivers are flowing above the danger mark, including Gandak at Dumriaghat and Hajipur; Kosi at Baltara; Burhi Gandak at Khagaria; Ganga at Digha, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar, and Munger.
Relief efforts
CM Samrat Choudhary conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas and reviewed rescue operations.
He directed ministers and officials to visit these regions and monitor the situation closely.
The state government has set up 38 community kitchens for affected residents, distributed around 12,300 polythene sheets and 2,250 dry-ration packets.
Twitter Post
CM Samrat Choudhary's post after conducting aerial survey
भागलपुर एवं नवगछिया क्षेत्र का एरियल सर्वेक्षण कर बाढ़ की स्थिति का जायजा लिया तथा प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों की जानकारी ली।— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) September 5, 2026
अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया कि प्रभावित लोगों को किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो, सभी आवश्यक इंतजाम एवं एहतियाती कदम समय पर सुनिश्चित किए… pic.twitter.com/oHGoMCYXHQ
Evacuation efforts
Efforts are underway to minimize residents' difficulties
A total of 858 boats are being used for evacuations and movement of people.
Twenty-seven State Disaster Response Force teams and seven National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation closely, and efforts are underway to minimize residents' difficulties.