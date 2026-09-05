Bihar floods: Ganga crosses record water level, 10 lakh affected

The Ganga river crossed its previous highest flood level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna on Saturday.

The water level rose by 10cm in just four hours, reaching 50.53 meters, one centimeter above the previous record of 50.52 meters set on August 21, 2016.

The Water Resources Department has warned that the river could rise further to 50.62 meters by Sunday morning, increasing flooding risks for low-lying areas of Patna.