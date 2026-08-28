Nepal flash floods: Bodies recovered 200km downsream
What's the story
The recent flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district have left at least 469 dead and hundreds missing. The disaster struck on Wednesday morning, with the first seismic signal recorded at 8:37am. Seven minutes later, a massive surge hit Rasuwagadhi on the Nepal-Tibet border. The flood's impact was felt nearly 200km downstream, with bodies recovered from Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and Nawalparasi East districts in Nepal.
Recovery efforts
Bodies recovered in Chitwan, Nuwakot, and Dhading
Among the bodies recovered, Chitwan district had the highest number, at 132.
Three more bodies were found in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, India. These are believed to have been swept from Nepal into the Gandak river.
SSB inspector Arun Pandey confirmed this, saying, "Three bodies believed to have been swept into the Gandak from Nepal have so far been recovered in Indian territory."
Information delay
Timely information could have reduced casualties
The flood crossed into Nepal around 8:40am, reaching Syabrubesi within 10 minutes.
However, Nepal's flood authorities were only informed after the flood had entered Bhote Koshi.
Sauharda Joshi, hydrologist at Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, said timely information could have reduced casualties significantly.
The Flood Forecasting Division received details about the surge at 9:05am and sent over 600,000 SMS warnings to people living along riverbanks in affected districts.
Emergency measures
Floodwaters have also affected Indian states
The floodwaters have also affected Indian states, with rivers in Uttar Pradesh and north Bihar swelling.
In Bihar, five districts were evacuated as water levels rose rapidly. All gates at the Valmikinagar barrage are now open.
Nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations in these areas.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised full central support to local teams working tirelessly to keep people safe amid this disaster.