Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates Mumbai metro lines 9 and 2B

Metro network surpasses 60km

Line 9 stretches from Dahisar East to Kashigaon with four fresh stations, shaving nearly an hour off travel between Mira-Bhayander and Andheri.

Line 2B runs from Diamond Garden (Chembur) to Mandale, adding five more stations and serving the Mankhurd and Chembur regions.

Trains run from early morning until late at night every day, with quick rides during rush hour, plus Dahisar East now acts as a handy interchange hub.

The city's metro now covers over 60km, with even more expansions coming soon!