Devendra Fadnavis leads Maharashtra ₹993.72cr upgrade for 6 pilgrimage sites
Maharashtra just greenlit a massive ₹993.72 crore investment to upgrade six key pilgrimage and historical spots, even with tight budgets due to the West Asia crisis.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the charge, focusing on making these sites more accessible and preserving their heritage.
Allocations and plans for pilgrimage sites
Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar is set for new transport links and cleaner facilities with ₹172 crore, while Dehu (birthplace of Sant Tukaram Maharaj) gets ₹41 crore for better roads and parking.
Ajinkyatara Fort will see restoration work worth ₹134.8 crore, Sangam Mahuli gets ₹133 crore for samadhi site upgrades and a hanging bridge,
Grishneshwar Temple at Ellora receives an approved development-plan allocation of ₹210 crore and a revised plan seeking an additional ₹53.82 crore,
and Parli Vaijnath Jyotirlinga Temple will see phased improvements, including digital queues, with an additional plan amount of over ₹301 crore for new works.