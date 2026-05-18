Devendra Fadnavis leads Maharashtra ₹993.72cr upgrade for 6 pilgrimage sites

Allocations and plans for pilgrimage sites

Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar is set for new transport links and cleaner facilities with ₹172 crore, while Dehu (birthplace of Sant Tukaram Maharaj) gets ₹41 crore for better roads and parking.

Ajinkyatara Fort will see restoration work worth ₹134.8 crore, Sangam Mahuli gets ₹133 crore for samadhi site upgrades and a hanging bridge,

Grishneshwar Temple at Ellora receives an approved development-plan allocation of ₹210 crore and a revised plan seeking an additional ₹53.82 crore,

and Parli Vaijnath Jyotirlinga Temple will see phased improvements, including digital queues, with an additional plan amount of over ₹301 crore for new works.