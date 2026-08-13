Devendra Mahto asks to leave Sadar Hospital to rejoin protest
India
Devendra Mahto, who leads the JLKM, has asked to leave Sadar Hospital so he can rejoin the big student protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
He landed in the hospital after 11 days on a hunger strike over alleged recruitment exam issues and had to pause his activism when his health took a hit.
Jharkhand students protest over recruitment exams
The protest is now in its 19th day, with thousands of students agitating over alleged irregularities in the conduct of recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.
Even from his hospital bed, Mahto posted that while his body is undergoing treatment on the hospital bed, "my soul is at the satyagraha site where students and youth are engaged in a just struggle for their future."
He's called this movement both "a responsibility and a source of hope" for him.