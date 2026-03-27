DGCA bars VIP pressure on pilots during election season
The DGCA just rolled out a new rule: pilots cannot be pushed by VIPs to fly in risky conditions during election season.
This move is all about making sure pilots have the final say, especially when the weather is rough: no more bending to outside pressure.
New safety rules for VIP charters
Charter companies now have to give VIP passengers a quick pamphlet before takeoff, explaining that pilots call the shots.
Pilots need more experience — 75 hours on each aircraft type for captains, and aircraft co-pilots must have at least 500 hours total (including 100 hours on type); helicopter co-pilots must have at least 300 hours total (including 50 hours on type).
The norms make weather radar mandatory on board aircraft used for VIP flying (upgraded from a previously 'desirable' requirement); the change followed a crash in poor visibility at Baramati, and stricter penalties are in place if these rules are not followed.