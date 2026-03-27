DGCA bars VIP pressure on pilots during election season

New safety rules for VIP charters

Charter companies now have to give VIP passengers a quick pamphlet before takeoff, explaining that pilots call the shots.

Pilots need more experience — 75 hours on each aircraft type for captains, and aircraft co-pilots must have at least 500 hours total (including 100 hours on type); helicopter co-pilots must have at least 300 hours total (including 50 hours on type).

The norms make weather radar mandatory on board aircraft used for VIP flying (upgraded from a previously 'desirable' requirement); the change followed a crash in poor visibility at Baramati, and stricter penalties are in place if these rules are not followed.