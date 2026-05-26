Ebola threat: DGCA issues SOPs for flights to/from Uganda, Congo 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for airlines operating flights to and from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air are among 13 airlines that carry passengers (directly or indirectly) from Congo, while IndiGo and Air India figure among the 17 airlines that ferry passengers (directly or indirectly) from Uganda. The SOPs mandate health screening measures, onboard isolation procedures, and self-declaration forms for passengers arriving in India.

Passenger screening Self-Declaration forms mandatory for passengers According to the order dated May 22, DGCA has made it mandatory for airlines to collect Self-Declaration Forms (SDFs) from all passengers coming from or transiting through affected countries. The SOPs also require airlines to make specific in-flight announcements asking passengers with symptoms such as fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting diarrhea rash or bleeding to report immediately. "In case any of these symptoms develop within 21 days of arrival in India, the traveler should seek medical assistance."

Isolation protocols Protocols for suspected Ebola cases onboard The DGCA has also outlined procedures for dealing with suspected Ebola cases on board. Airlines are to appoint one cabin crew member to attend to a symptomatic passenger and move them toward the back of the aircraft. The order states, "The suspected passenger should, where feasible, be relocated to a seat near the rear of the aircraft and three rows surrounding the passenger should be kept vacant."

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Safety measures Aircraft disinfection and PPE requirements The DGCA's order also mandates airlines to ensure the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and biohazard disposal bags on all concerned flights. After landing, complete disinfection of aircraft is required. In case of suspected infections onboard, coordination with airport health authorities and air traffic control is essential to park aircraft at designated isolated bays.

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