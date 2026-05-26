Ebola threat: DGCA issues SOPs for flights to/from Uganda, Congo
What's the story
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for airlines operating flights to and from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air are among 13 airlines that carry passengers (directly or indirectly) from Congo, while IndiGo and Air India figure among the 17 airlines that ferry passengers (directly or indirectly) from Uganda. The SOPs mandate health screening measures, onboard isolation procedures, and self-declaration forms for passengers arriving in India.
Passenger screening
Self-Declaration forms mandatory for passengers
According to the order dated May 22, DGCA has made it mandatory for airlines to collect Self-Declaration Forms (SDFs) from all passengers coming from or transiting through affected countries. The SOPs also require airlines to make specific in-flight announcements asking passengers with symptoms such as fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting diarrhea rash or bleeding to report immediately. "In case any of these symptoms develop within 21 days of arrival in India, the traveler should seek medical assistance."
Isolation protocols
Protocols for suspected Ebola cases onboard
The DGCA has also outlined procedures for dealing with suspected Ebola cases on board. Airlines are to appoint one cabin crew member to attend to a symptomatic passenger and move them toward the back of the aircraft. The order states, "The suspected passenger should, where feasible, be relocated to a seat near the rear of the aircraft and three rows surrounding the passenger should be kept vacant."
Safety measures
Aircraft disinfection and PPE requirements
The DGCA's order also mandates airlines to ensure the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and biohazard disposal bags on all concerned flights. After landing, complete disinfection of aircraft is required. In case of suspected infections onboard, coordination with airport health authorities and air traffic control is essential to park aircraft at designated isolated bays.
Crew preparation
No case in India so far
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Monday that no cases of Ebola disease have been detected in the country, as he reviewed readiness and surveillance efforts to prevent a possible spread in India. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), while the African CDC has labeled it a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).