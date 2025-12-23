DGCA panel investigating IndiGo disruption gets extension till December 26
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the deadline for a four-member committee to submit its report on the IndiGo flight disruptions. The panel, headed by Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, was initially required to submit its findings within 15 days, by December 20. However, it has now been given until Friday, December 26, to complete its investigation and submit a comprehensive report.
Committee seeks more time to analyze massive data
The committee had reportedly sought an extension as it needed more time to analyze the "massive data points" submitted by IndiGo. Sources told Hindu BusinessLine that the airline's extensive data required thorough examination, leading to the request for additional time. The DGCA has accepted this request and extended the deadline accordingly.
DGCA panel investigating IndiGo's flight cancelations
The DGCA panel is probing the recent flight cancellations by IndiGo. The investigation includes looking into planning, crew management, and regulatory oversight. The committee will analyze whether these factors contributed to the disruptions in service. This comes after a series of flight cancellations by IndiGo that raised concerns over its operational management and adherence to regulations.