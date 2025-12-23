The panel was initially directed t submit its findings by December 20

DGCA panel investigating IndiGo disruption gets extension till December 26

By Snehil Singh 10:43 pm Dec 23, 202510:43 pm

What's the story

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the deadline for a four-member committee to submit its report on the IndiGo flight disruptions. The panel, headed by Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, was initially required to submit its findings within 15 days, by December 20. However, it has now been given until Friday, December 26, to complete its investigation and submit a comprehensive report.