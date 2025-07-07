DGCA's new medical test rule at IAF centers alarms airlines
India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, just made it mandatory for all commercial pilots to get their medical exams done at Indian Air Force (IAF) centers.
This comes after a co-pilot had a cardiac arrest after completing a flight, which exposed hidden heart issues and worries about fake medical reports.
How IAF will handle the situation
The DGCA believes IAF's stricter, military-style health checks will catch problems that might slip through civilian tests.
If any test isn't available at an IAF center, it can be done elsewhere—but the original investigations must still be presented at IAF centers.
Concerns of the pilot groups
Pilot groups worry these tough standards could sideline older or otherwise healthy pilots who don't fit military criteria, leading to fewer qualified flyers.
Airlines also warn that limited IAF resources could slow down clearances and make India's pilot shortage even worse—something not seen in most other countries where civil and military checks are kept separate.