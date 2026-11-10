Dhanesh S Nair arrested over alleged drugs in banana farm
Dhanesh S Nair, an award-winning 31-year-old farmer from Kerala who won a government award for the best young farmer in Haripad in 2022, was arrested on November 9 for allegedly hiding drugs in his banana farm.
Police found 803gm of suspected hashish oil and 8gm of suspected MDMA when he was nabbed by a special investigation team in Angamaly.
This bust is part of a wider investigation that started when another suspect was caught with MDMA in Aluva.
Nair allegedly ran operation from Mysuru
Nair, who won a government award for the best young farmer in Haripad in 2022, reportedly used his farming background as cover while running the operation from Mysuru.
He even allegedly trained members of his network on how to conceal drugs inside banana bunches, and used social media to coordinate deliveries across Bengaluru and Kerala.