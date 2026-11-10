Dhanesh S Nair arrested over alleged drugs in banana farm

Dhanesh S Nair, an award-winning 31-year-old farmer from Kerala who won a government award for the best young farmer in Haripad in 2022, was arrested on November 9 for allegedly hiding drugs in his banana farm.

Police found 803gm of suspected hashish oil and 8gm of suspected MDMA when he was nabbed by a special investigation team in Angamaly.

This bust is part of a wider investigation that started when another suspect was caught with MDMA in Aluva.