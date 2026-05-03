Dhanesh Yadav shoots 9-year-old at Yakutganj naming ceremony, boy dies
India
A family celebration in Yakutganj village, Uttar Pradesh, turned tragic when a nine-year-old boy was shot by his relative during a naming ceremony.
The accused, Dhanesh Yadav, reportedly asked the child to bring water for his drink, and when the boy refused, he shot him.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, the boy sadly passed away the next day.
Case registered, Yadav caught, weapon recovered
After fleeing the scene, Yadav was caught by police near Khitauli canal bridge and the weapon was recovered.
Authorities have registered a case based on the family's complaint.
Local officers say they are committed to a thorough investigation into this heartbreaking incident.