Dhanesh Yadav shoots 9-year-old at Yakutganj naming ceremony, boy dies India May 03, 2026

A family celebration in Yakutganj village, Uttar Pradesh, turned tragic when a nine-year-old boy was shot by his relative during a naming ceremony.

The accused, Dhanesh Yadav, reportedly asked the child to bring water for his drink, and when the boy refused, he shot him.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, the boy sadly passed away the next day.