Dhanteras November 6: Auspicious times to buy gold and silver

Dhanteras is coming up on November 6, and it's a big day for picking up gold or silver.

The lucky window to buy starts at 10:30am on November 6 and goes until 6:37am the next morning.

If you want to get super specific, Drik Panchang suggests quick morning (10:30 to 10:43 a.m.), midday (12:05 to 1:27 p.m.), and evening (8:49 to 10:27 p.m.) slots for your shopping.