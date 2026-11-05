Dhanteras November 6: Auspicious times to buy gold and silver
India
Dhanteras is coming up on November 6, and it's a big day for picking up gold or silver.
The lucky window to buy starts at 10:30am on November 6 and goes until 6:37am the next morning.
If you want to get super specific, Drik Panchang suggests quick morning (10:30 to 10:43 a.m.), midday (12:05 to 1:27 p.m.), and evening (8:49 to 10:27 p.m.) slots for your shopping.
Citywise puja timings for Dhanteras
Puja times change depending on where you are.
In New Delhi, it's best done between 6:02pm and 7:57pm
Mumbai's slot is from 6:35pm to 8:35pm
Pune's is close at 6:32pm to 8:31pm and Kolkata gets started earlier, from 5:28pm to 7:26pm.
Following these timings helps keep the tradition strong:
Here's wishing you good vibes, health, and wealth this Dhanteras!