Dhanteras shoppers choose lightweight gold pieces amid sky high prices
This Dhanteras, gold prices are sky-high, but that isn't stopping people from celebrating.
Instead of splurging on heavy pieces, shoppers are choosing lighter, everyday jewelry that fits their budgets and still honors tradition.
For example, Priya Vashishtha from Noida wants a gold ring she can wear every day, Neha Ranjan from Indore has her eyes on a lightweight necklace and earrings set, and Sanjay Malviya from Gurugram, meanwhile, plans to buy a 5-gram gold coin as part of his savings.
Dhanteras sales jump 35% to 40%
With costs up, buyers are getting strategic, sticking to budgets and focusing on what's useful.
As Sudeep Nagar, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of BlueStone, puts it, the question a consumer asks has changed from what a piece is worth to where else she will wear it.
Meanwhile, Ankur Daga, Founder and CEO of Angara, notes festive sales jumped 35% to 40%, partly because silver is more affordable now.
The big takeaway? More folks are picking jewelry that works for both tradition and daily life.