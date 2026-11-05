Dhanteras shoppers choose lightweight gold pieces amid sky high prices

With costs up, buyers are getting strategic, sticking to budgets and focusing on what's useful.

As Sudeep Nagar, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of BlueStone, puts it, the question a consumer asks has changed from what a piece is worth to where else she will wear it.

Meanwhile, Ankur Daga, Founder and CEO of Angara, notes festive sales jumped 35% to 40%, partly because silver is more affordable now.

The big takeaway? More folks are picking jewelry that works for both tradition and daily life.