Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, crash kills 4 friends, vehicle ablaze

A late-night road trip turned tragic in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, when a vehicle carrying five friends crashed into a divider and burst into flames.

The accident happened around 11:30pm as they were heading home from the Sanwariya Seth Temple.

Four of them, Ankush Chaudhary, Chetan Chaudhary, Aditya Tiwari, and Abhishek Solanki, didn't make it.