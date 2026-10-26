Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, crash kills 4 friends, vehicle ablaze
India
A late-night road trip turned tragic in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, when a vehicle carrying five friends crashed into a divider and burst into flames.
The accident happened around 11:30pm as they were heading home from the Sanwariya Seth Temple.
Four of them, Ankush Chaudhary, Chetan Chaudhary, Aditya Tiwari, and Abhishek Solanki, didn't make it.
Only survivor Tushar Mandloi critically injured
Tushar Mandloi is the only survivor and is currently in critical condition at an Indore hospital.
Police say one person was thrown from the vehicle.
Authorities are now looking into what caused the crash while families and friends mourn this heartbreaking loss.