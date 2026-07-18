Dhar Muslim leaders reject offered prayer site citing SC intent

The administration picked land about 1.5km away, near Chalees Peer shrine in Maliwada village.

But Dhar Sadar (local Muslim leader) Abdul Samad argued it was too far and not what the court meant, pointing out that areas closer to Bhojshala have hosted prayers before.

He plans to bring up these concerns at the next Supreme Court hearing on August 5.

Meanwhile, officials say they chose Maliwada because it's less crowded and safer for gatherings, and hope both communities can find common ground soon.