Dharmendra Pradhan appoints Indu Malhotra to revise NCERT judiciary chapter
India
Big update for students: Former Supreme Court Judge Indu Malhotra is set to head the revision of a debated chapter on the judiciary in NCERT textbooks.
This move, announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following guidance from the Supreme Court, aims to make learning materials fairer and more transparent.
Dharmendra Pradhan highlights education equity, AI
Pradhan said the government must ensure that no one faces injustice or discrimination in education, especially for India's around 300 million students.
He also pointed out how India's global university rankings have improved thanks to reforms, and stressed the need to bring in new tech like AI (both as a subject and as a tool) to keep classrooms future-ready.