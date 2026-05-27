Dharmendra Pradhan reviews NEET-UG re-exam plan set for June 21 India May 27, 2026

After the NEET-UG exam was canceled after investigations found that several questions similar to those in the actual question paper had been circulated before the examination earlier this month,

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reviewed all the prep for the re-exam, which is now set for June 21.

Around 5,400 centers in 550 cities will host students retaking the test.