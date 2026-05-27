Dharmendra Pradhan reviews NEET-UG re-exam plan set for June 21
India
After the NEET-UG exam was canceled after investigations found that several questions similar to those in the actual question paper had been circulated before the examination earlier this month,
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reviewed all the prep for the re-exam, which is now set for June 21.
Around 5,400 centers in 550 cities will host students retaking the test.
NTA and officials tighten NEET-UG security
This week's meeting brought together top officials, including former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan, to make sure security is airtight and students have what they need at every center.
The National Testing Agency says it's ramping up surveillance and monitoring so things go smoothly and fairly for everyone this time around.