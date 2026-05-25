Dharmendra Pradhan urges smooth conduct of NEET-UG re-exam June 21
India
The NEET-UG re-exam is happening on June 21 after the original test was canceled amid allegations of a paper leak.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reached out to state and union territory leaders, asking them to make sure everything goes smoothly for students this time.
Education minister seeks exam readiness, transparency
Pradhan wants exam centers to be ready for the heatwave, with basics like drinking water, working fans, shaded waiting areas, clean washrooms, and steady electricity.
He's also suggested portable toilets and better transport so students aren't stressed on exam day.
Above all, he's called for a fair and transparent process: no glitches or hassles for anyone taking the test.